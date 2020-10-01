Championship
Nottm ForestNottingham Forest15:00Bristol CityBristol City
Venue: The City Ground

Nottingham Forest v Bristol City

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bournemouth431084410
2Bristol City33006159
3Reading33006159
4Swansea32103037
5Watford32102027
6Blackburn320111386
7Luton32013216
8Birmingham31202115
9Millwall31202115
10Brentford31114224
11QPR31115414
12Norwich31113304
13Rotherham31112204
14Stoke311112-14
15Coventry411257-24
16Cardiff310234-13
17Huddersfield310214-33
18Middlesbrough302123-12
19Preston301224-21
20Barnsley301203-31
21Nottm Forest300305-50
22Derby300318-70
23Wycombe300308-80
24Sheff Wed3111220-8
