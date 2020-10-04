Brentford v Preston North End

Patrick Bauer (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Line-ups
Brentford
- 28Daniels
- 22Dalsgaard
- 18Jansson
- 5Pinnock
- 2Thompson
- 9Marcondes
- 6NørgaardSubstituted forJensenat 20'minutes
- 14Dasilva
- 19Mbeumo
- 17Toney
- 7Canós
Substitutes
- 1Raya
- 8Jensen
- 10Benrahma
- 15Forss
- 20Ghoddos
- 24Fosu-Henry
- 29Bech Sørensen
Preston
- 1Rudd
- 15Rafferty
- 5Bauer
- 6Davies
- 16Hughes
- 18Ledson
- 4Pearson
- 44Potts
- 8Browne
- 31Sinclair
- 24Maguire
Substitutes
- 10Harrop
- 12Gallagher
- 14Storey
- 19Riis Jakobsen
- 20Stockley
- 25Ripley
- 39Bodin
- Referee:
- Dean Whitestone
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away3
Live Text
Foul by Ryan Ledson (Preston North End).
Emiliano Marcondes (Brentford) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Brentford. Mathias Jensen replaces Christian Nørgaard because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Josh Dasilva (Brentford) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ivan Toney.
Attempt saved. Sergi Canós (Brentford) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Josh Dasilva.
Attempt saved. Sean Maguire (Preston North End) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Scott Sinclair.
Foul by Alan Browne (Preston North End).
Dominic Thompson (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Brentford 1, Preston North End 0. Ivan Toney (Brentford) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Josh Dasilva with a cross.
Foul by Sean Maguire (Preston North End).
Christian Nørgaard (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Emiliano Marcondes.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
