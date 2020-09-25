Alfie McCalmont: Leeds United midfielder joins Oldham Athletic on loan
Leeds United midfielder Alfie McCalmont has joined League Two side Oldham Athletic on a season-long loan.
The Northern Ireland international, 20, has made two appearances for Leeds, both of them coming in last season's Carabao Cup.
"I'm at that age now where I want to experience more senior football as it'll help a lot in my career going forwards," he told the club website.
"This is a great opportunity for me to put some good performances in."
