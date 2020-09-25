All signs lead to Dele Alli leaving Tottenham - Jermaine Jenas

Jose Mourinho (left) and Dele Alli
Dele Alli (right) has been linked with a move to Paris St-Germain

Former Tottenham midfielder Jermaine Jenas says "all the signs lead to" Dele Alli leaving the club.

Alli, 24, started for Spurs on Thursday in their Europa League third-round qualifying clash against Shkendija but only lasted 60 minutes.

He had been left out of Tottenham's previous two matchday squads, against Southampton and Lokomotiv Plovdiv.

"I don't feel like it's one that can be reconciled, I feel like it's a parting of the ways," Jenas said.

Mourinho said earlier this week that he was "convinced" Alli will still be at Tottenham when the transfer window closes next month. He has been linked with a possible transfer to Paris St-Germain.

"He will have his opportunities but performances are very important," said Mourinho. "It's important for every player on the pitch to have an answer and perform."

Alli was left out of England's Nations League squad in August and has not played for the national team for over a year.

"Everything Jose does is to get a reaction," Jenas said on the Friday Football Social on BBC Radio 5 Live.

"I would be concerned if I was Dele. He has always been loved by everyone and every manager.

"No doubt that his form has dipped over the last 18 months, he knows that more than anybody.

"Two weeks ago I would have said, if I was Dele Alli, I would stay and dig in. But all the signs lead to getting him out of there.

"At the end of the season there's the Euros - he would be desperate to get back in Gareth Southgate's thoughts. The only way he is going to do that is by playing football and scoring goals again.

"Right now it doesn't feel like Jose Mourinho or Spurs is the place for him. I'd be looking to move on now."

