Townsend has played 152 times for palace since joining in 2016

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has questioned Andros Townsend's decision to assume the "burden" of presenting a regular radio breakfast show.

Midfielder Townsend, 29, has made regular appearances on Talksport but Hodgson says he is not in favour of the move.

Hodgson said: "I think it's too early.

"I don't think he needs to start thinking about his life after football by becoming a journalist at this stage of his career."

The 73-year-old added: "It's something he wants to do. He's certainly intelligent enough and sensible enough to manage it, (but) I wouldn't have encouraged him to take it on.

"It doesn't cause any problems whatsoever but it's an extra burden of work for him.

"In terms of his football career, that continues to go forward. He's probably in a good stage at the moment in certain aspects of his game, which he works hard on, and I see them improving."

Townsend scored on the opening day of the Premier League in a 1-0 win over Southampton.

Palace face Everton on Saturday (kick-off 15:00 BST).