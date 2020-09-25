Last updated on .From the section Burnley

James Tarkowski won two England caps in 2018

Burnley have rejected a £30m offer from Premier League rivals Leicester City for England defender James Tarkowski.

The Clarets have already turned down three bids from West Ham United for the 27-year-old centre-back.

Leicester, who are top of the table after two wins from two, were prepared to include some add-ons as part of a deal.

Tarkowski has been at Burnley since 2016 and has made 143 appearances for Sean Dyche's side.