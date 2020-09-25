Last updated on .From the section Huddersfield

Kosovo international Florent Hadergjonaj made a total of 73 appearances for Huddersfield in all competitions

Huddersfield Town defender Florent Hadergjonaj has joined Turkish side Kasimpasa SK for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old Kosovo international spent the 2017-18 season on loan with the Terriers, before joining from Ingolstadt in the summer of 2018.

He moved to Kasimpasa on loan in January 2020 and made 13 appearances for them last season.

"Flo enjoyed his time there last season," head of football operations Leigh Bromby told the club website. external-link

