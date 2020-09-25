Last updated on .From the section Football

The Premier League is awaiting further detail from the EFL on a requested £250m 'bailout'

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder says the club are open to helping provide financial support to clubs outside of the Premier League.

The issue has become even more urgent after the government's decision to end crowd pilots and block fans attending stadiums from the start of October.

The decision was made following a rise in coronavirus cases.

"It will be decided by the Premier League clubs," said Wilder, manager of the Blades since 2016,

"If anything can be done by the Premier League and they make a decision collectively, if they make a decision to help then we would."

Wilder added: "I do sympathise with the clubs outside the Premier League because they rely on supporters coming through the door.

"From a business point of view they've taken huge hits and hopefully everybody will come through it, but there has to be a concern about what's going off at the moment.

"Nobody wants any club to go by the wayside."

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp added that "football should try to help themselves, ourselves".

"In general I think that people in a better position should help people in a less good position," said the German.

"But the position for all clubs is at this moment not really easy, we all know."