Westwood (right) is close to 100 league appearances for Burnley

Burnley midfielder Ashley Westwood has signed a new three-year deal with the Turf Moor club.

The 30-year-old was signed from Aston Villa in January 2017 and his previous deal was going to run out next summer.

Westwood has made 98 Premier League appearances for Burnley, scoring four goals in the process.

"The gaffer (Sean Dyche) has been brilliant, the lads are phenomenal and the fans have taken to me, which is the main thing," he said.

"It really feels like home now."

Westwood has signed the deal prior to the club's Premier League game at home to Southampton on Saturday (20:00 BST).