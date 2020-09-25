Last updated on .From the section League Two

Saturday's League Two game between Cheltenham Town and Grimsby Town has been called off after a Grimsby player tested positive for coronavirus.

As a result, other Mariners players and staff have been required to self-isolate in line with English Football League and government guidance.

Grimsby have advised the EFL the club considers it is unable to safely fulfil the fixture.

The match is the second EFL game to be suspended because of Covid-19 cases.

