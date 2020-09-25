Brennan Johnson: Lincoln City sign Nottingham Forest forward on loan
Lincoln City have signed Nottingham Forest forward Brennan Johnson on a season-long loan deal.
The 19-year-old Wales Under-21 international has made eight appearances for the Championship side.
He could make his debut for the Imps in Sunday's League One game against Charlton Athletic.
"Brennan is a player than we have been working hard to sign all summer," head of football Jez George told the Lincoln website.
