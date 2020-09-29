Burnley v Manchester City

James Tarkowski last played for Burnley against Southampton on 10 August

Burnley could have defender James Tarkowski back for the Carabao Cup match with holders Manchester City.

Tarkowski - linked with moves to Leicester and West Ham this summer - has yet to play this season with a toe injury.

"It's not an impossible situation, it just makes it tougher that's all," Dyche said.

"You are relying on putting together a team very quickly in a very short space of time."

Dyche has had to start the season without Ben Mee, Tarkowski, Jack Cork, Ashley Barnes, Jay Rodriguez, Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Robbie Brady but hopes to have them all back after the international break.

The Clarets have so far signed just Dale Stephens from Brighton but Dyche says he won't be panic buying in the last week of the window.

"Would we want a couple more? Ideally, yes, but when everyone who is injured, when they're all fit it looks radically different," he said.

"We don't want to sign for the sake of signing but we do want talent and players who fit us and can take us forward.

"We're on the lookout but eventually it comes down to someone making those big decisions financially."

City - winners for the last three years - are still without forwards Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus, while Bernardo Silva and Joao Cancelo also remain sidelined through injury.

Striker Liam Delap is likely to start after scoring his first goal for the club last week.

