Bruno Fernandes scored a 100th-minute penalty in the meeting between the two sides on Saturday

Football is a "different game" this season with empty stadiums and a new handball rule, says Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

United face Brighton in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, four days after beating the Seagulls in the Premier League.

That match ended in controversy after United were awarded an injury-time penalty for handball, which Bruno Fernandes scored in the 100th minute.

United boss Solskjaer said "football has changed".

A number of managers have been outspoken about the new handball rule, which cost United in their opening game against Crystal Palace - when Victor Lindelof was adjudged to have handled - but benefited from against Brighton.

Harry Maguire's header flicked the outstretched arm of striker Neal Maupay and although referee Chris Kavanagh blew for full-time, he was advised by the video assistant referee to have a look at the incident on the pitch-side monitor.

Following a length delay, Kavanagh pointed to the spot and the penalty was converted as United won 3-2.

Solskjaer said: "I think football has changed. There are no fans, it's a different game. Pre-season we were at different stages, the new handball rule, you never know what's going to happen.

"You can discuss it all day long but we need some clarity on what's a foul and what's a penalty.

"Because now it looks like you can chip the ball up into someone's hand - like what happened to us against Palace for example and Victor got a penalty against him.

"We need to get that clarity. It's a whole spectrum of things that aren't normal."

Solskjaer is expected to make a number of changes to the side that won at Brighton, having made 10 against Luton in the previous round.

Brighton boss Graham Potter may also make wholesale changes for the game having swapped his entire starting eleven in victories over Portsmouth and Preston in the two previous rounds.

This is just the second League Cup tie between Brighton and Manchester United, with the Red Devils winning 2-1 on aggregate over two legs in the second round in 1992-93.

Brighton have lost their last five League Cup meetings with Premier League opponents, since beating Sunderland 1-0 in August 2011.

Only once in their history have Brighton reached the League Cup quarter-final, doing so in 1978-79 before being eliminated by eventual winners Nottingham Forest.

Manchester United have kept a clean sheet in three of their last four League Cup games, as many as they had in their previous 12 in the competition. Meanwhile, they've not failed to score in any of their last 16 League Cup games.