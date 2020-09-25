Last updated on .From the section Hibernian

Ron Gordon is "excited" by what he is seeing on the pitch from Hibs

Owner Ron Gordon has had offers to sell his stake in Hibernian, but is not interested despite the club losing a seven-figure sum this year.

The American believes the Easter Road outfit are in a "solid footing" and is not actively looking for investors.

However, he admits the club will incur significant losses between the last and current financial years because of the issues arising from Covid-19.

"People do come, but no," Gordon said when asked about interest.

"Do I regret making this investment? Absolutely not. Has it been difficult from a business perspective? Absolutely. But from every other perspective it's been absolutely rewarding.

"I want to be part of Hibernian for a long time and I want to make a difference at the club."

Plans for a phased return of supporters to Scottish football grounds from next month have been put on hold amid a rise in coronavirus cases, further limiting the income available to clubs.

But Gordon, who bought the Scottish Premiership club almost 15 months ago, says he has set up a "facility" that is "there if we need it" to cover costs.

Jack Ross' side are currently third in the top flight with five wins and two draws from their eight games so far going into Sunday's visit to Celtic Park.

"I'm excited," Gordon said. "The team is very balanced, playing very well, with a lot of conviction, a lot of belief. It's good, it's great. We're very fortunate to have Jack, he's a terrific manager.

"We're operating in a leaner budget and getting better results, which is a good thing."