Charlton Athletic: Thomas Sandgaard claims he has bought League One club

Last updated on .From the section Charlton

Breaking news

Danish businessman Thomas Sandgaard claims he has completed a takeover of League One club Charlton Athletic.

Sandgaard expects the English Football League to confirm his deal for the south-east London side later on Friday.

Paul Elliott was granted an injunction to block the sale of the club's holding company East Street Investments last week, until a court case to determine his claim on the Addicks is held.

Elliott had an attempt to purchase Charlton rejected by the EFL in August.

More to follow.

