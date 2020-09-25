Charlton Athletic: Thomas Sandgaard claims he has bought League One club
Last updated on .From the section Charlton
Danish businessman Thomas Sandgaard claims he has completed a takeover of League One club Charlton Athletic.
Sandgaard expects the English Football League to confirm his deal for the south-east London side later on Friday.
Paul Elliott was granted an injunction to block the sale of the club's holding company East Street Investments last week, until a court case to determine his claim on the Addicks is held.
Elliott had an attempt to purchase Charlton rejected by the EFL in August.
More to follow.