Ndidi made 39 appearances for City last season, scoring twice.

Leicester's Wilfred Ndidi will have surgery on the groin injury he sustained in Sunday's win over Burnley.

The 23-year-old will be out for up to 12 weeks after the operation on the adductor injury, which will probably take place on Saturday.

The Nigerian had been operating as a makeshift central defender in the absence of the injured Jonny Evans.

"It's just unfortunate - it's come right off the bone," said boss Brendan Rodgers. "He's a huge player for us."

He added: "I'm sure he'll make a really good recovery and we'll welcome him back when he comes back, but there's no doubt he's a miss."

Leicester have won both of their league games this season, to leave them top of the Premier League on goal difference.