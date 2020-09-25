Rekeil Pyke: Shrewsbury Town striker out for up to four months
Shrewsbury Town striker Rekeil Pyke could be out for up to four months with a thigh injury.
The 23-year-old, who joined the League One club from Huddersfield this summer, was forced off during Saturday's home defeat by Northampton.
"It's a big loss for us as a team and I am hugely disappointed for 'Ricky'," Town manager Sam Ricketts told the club website.
"He was starting to show his potential and what he can do."