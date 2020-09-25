Last updated on .From the section St Johnstone

Craig Bryson, right, has earned three caps for Scotland

Former Scotland midfielder Craig Bryson hopes to prove the doubters wrong at St Johnstone following a "frustrating" stint at Aberdeen.

The 33-year-old could make his debut against Livingston this weekend after signing until the end of the season.

Bryson spent just over a year at Aberdeen, making 14 appearances during an injury-hit spell in the north east.

"The people giving you stick, it would be good to prove them wrong, but I'm not driven by that," he said.

"I just want to play as many games as I can before I have to hang up my boots. I want to do well for St Johnstone but, ultimately, I don't want my career to end the way Aberdeen ended."

Bryson was hailed as a marquee signing for Aberdeen when he arrived from Derby County in 2019.

However, while things did not work out the way he wanted, he is philosophical about his time at Pittodrie.

"Fans only see you on a Saturday, they don't see what you go through trying to get fit," he said.

"I've played nearly 570 games throughout my career, so that proves I'm not injury prone.

"I actually made the move from Derby to Aberdeen so I could enjoy the last few years of my career and play with a smile on my face. That's still the aim now I'm here at St Johnstone."