Jerome Valcke is a former Fifa secretary-general

The verdict in the corruption trial involving former Fifa number two Jerome Valcke and Paris-St Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi will be announced on 30 October, a Swiss court has said.

It follows 10 days of hearings over alleged corruption in the allocation of future World Cup TV rights.

Prosecutors this week called for prison sentences of three years for disgraced ex-Fifa secretary-general Valcke, and 28 months for Al-Khelaifi, who sits on the Uefa executive committee and is head of beIN Media.

Valcke is charged with accepting bribes, criminal mismanagement and falsification of documents.

It is alleged the Frenchman, 59, accepted "undue advantages" in exchange for TV rights

Qatari businessman Al-Khelaifi is charged with inciting Valcke to commit aggravated criminal mismanagement in connection with the awarding of media rights to beIN Sports for the 2026 and 2030 World Cups.

Both men deny all charges.

The former right-hand man of ex-Fifa president Sepp Blatter, Valcke was banned from football for 10 years in 2016 for a series of alleged breaches of the governing body's code of ethics related to the resale of World Cup tickets, bribery and failure to co-operate with investigators.

He lost an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in 2018.