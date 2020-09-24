Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Scottish football's joint response group will warn the 42 SPFL clubs that fans could be locked out of grounds for the whole season. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Striker Odsonne Edouard looked "off the pace" in Celtic's Europa League win over Riga but isn't injured, says manager Neil Lennon. (Sun) external-link

Boss Derek McInnes bemoaned his Aberdeen side failing to "take advantage" of a disciplined display in Lisbon as they exited the Europa League with a 1-0 defeat to under-strength Sporting. (Press & Journal) external-link

Premier League champions Liverpool, as well as Leeds United and Brighton, have had bids accepted for 16-year-old Motherwell defender Sam Campbell. (Press Association) external-link

St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin says it would be a "good gesture" if Premiership clubs provided financial assistance to lower-league sides so that they can test players for Covid-19 ahead of League Cup ties. (Herald, subscription required) external-link

Dundee United's Ryan Edwards says there was no malice in his challenge on Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos, which led to the Colombian being carried off on a stretcher. (Daily Record) external-link