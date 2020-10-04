Rangers v Ross County

Winger Brandon Barker is available for Rangers after injury, but midfielder Joe Aribo and striker Kemar Roofe continue their rehabilitation along with long-term absentee Nikola Katic.

County captain Iain Vigurs will be missing from midfield through suspension but Jermaine Hylton is vying for a debut after signing from Motherwell. Midfielder Ross Draper and defender Connor Randall are looking to overcome knocks.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard: "The league is the league, we want to stay top for as long as we can, but no-one will be getting carried away however the table looks after the game on Sunday."

Ross County manager Stuart Kettlewell: "We have only not been competitive in one game in nine so far this season. In terms of motivation then Rangers at Ibrox is an excellent fixture to look forward to."

Did you know? Galatasaray's late reply in Thursday's Europa League game was the first goal Rangers have conceded in five home games this season and Sunday's visitors failed to score in three straight defeats by the Ibrox side last season.

