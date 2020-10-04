St Johnstone v Celtic

Jeremie Frimpong (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Left-back Callum Booth returns to the St Johnstone squad after missing six games with an Achilles injury as Callum Davidson's side aim to avoid a fourth straight defeat.
Defender Nir Bitton will miss out as Celtic seek a sixth consecutive away win after being injured in midweek, as will striker Albian Ajeti (hamstring) and winger James Forrest (ankle).
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson: "I have confidence and belief in the players, especially the attacking ones. They are doing the right things. My worry would be if they weren't getting the chances."
Celtic manager Neil Lennon: "We will go into the game with confidence off the back of a great run. St Johnstone are just in a transition period, but teams will raise their game to play against us."
Did you know? St Johnstone have not scored against Celtic in 10 meetings since a 1-1 draw in Glasgow in August 2017 and have lost their last eight home games against the Scottish champions.
Line-ups
St Johnstone
- 1Clark
- 5Kerr
- 6Gordon
- 4McCart
- 15McNamara
- 18McCann
- 8Davidson
- 3Tanser
- 7Conway
- 10WotherspoonBooked at 19mins
- 14May
Substitutes
- 11O'Halloran
- 12Parish
- 13Bryson
- 16Olaofe
- 19Rooney
- 20Robertson
- 22Hendry
- 24Booth
- 26Craig
Celtic
- 1Barkas
- 44Elhamed
- 4Duffy
- 35Ajer
- 30Frimpong
- 21NtchamBooked at 13mins
- 42McGregor
- 3Taylor
- 14Turnbull
- 27Elyounoussi
- 22Edouard
Substitutes
- 2Jullien
- 8Brown
- 9Griffiths
- 11Klimala
- 12Soro
- 17Christie
- 18Rogic
- 29Bain
- 57Welsh
- Referee:
- Nick Walsh
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home31%
- Away69%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away6
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Foul by Dan McNamara (St. Johnstone).
Post update
Foul by Hatem Elhamed (Celtic).
Post update
David Wotherspoon (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Mohamed Elyounoussi (Celtic).
Post update
Alistair McCann (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Callum McGregor (Celtic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Greg Taylor.
Post update
David Turnbull (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Craig Conway (St. Johnstone).
Post update
Attempt missed. David Turnbull (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Callum McGregor.
Post update
Attempt missed. David Wotherspoon (St. Johnstone) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Craig Conway with a cross.
Post update
Attempt saved. Shane Duffy (Celtic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by David Turnbull with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Scott Tanser.
Post update
Jeremie Frimpong (Celtic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Murray Davidson (St. Johnstone).
Post update
Mohamed Elyounoussi (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Alistair McCann (St. Johnstone).
Booking
David Wotherspoon (St. Johnstone) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Hatem Elhamed (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by David Wotherspoon (St. Johnstone).