Scottish Premiership
St JohnstoneSt Johnstone0CelticCeltic0

St Johnstone v Celtic

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Left-back Callum Booth returns to the St Johnstone squad after missing six games with an Achilles injury as Callum Davidson's side aim to avoid a fourth straight defeat.

Defender Nir Bitton will miss out as Celtic seek a sixth consecutive away win after being injured in midweek, as will striker Albian Ajeti (hamstring) and winger James Forrest (ankle).

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson: "I have confidence and belief in the players, especially the attacking ones. They are doing the right things. My worry would be if they weren't getting the chances."

Celtic manager Neil Lennon: "We will go into the game with confidence off the back of a great run. St Johnstone are just in a transition period, but teams will raise their game to play against us."

Did you know? St Johnstone have not scored against Celtic in 10 meetings since a 1-1 draw in Glasgow in August 2017 and have lost their last eight home games against the Scottish champions.

Line-ups

St Johnstone

  • 1Clark
  • 5Kerr
  • 6Gordon
  • 4McCart
  • 15McNamara
  • 18McCann
  • 8Davidson
  • 3Tanser
  • 7Conway
  • 10WotherspoonBooked at 19mins
  • 14May

Substitutes

  • 11O'Halloran
  • 12Parish
  • 13Bryson
  • 16Olaofe
  • 19Rooney
  • 20Robertson
  • 22Hendry
  • 24Booth
  • 26Craig

Celtic

  • 1Barkas
  • 44Elhamed
  • 4Duffy
  • 35Ajer
  • 30Frimpong
  • 21NtchamBooked at 13mins
  • 42McGregor
  • 3Taylor
  • 14Turnbull
  • 27Elyounoussi
  • 22Edouard

Substitutes

  • 2Jullien
  • 8Brown
  • 9Griffiths
  • 11Klimala
  • 12Soro
  • 17Christie
  • 18Rogic
  • 29Bain
  • 57Welsh
Referee:
Nick Walsh

Match Stats

Home TeamSt JohnstoneAway TeamCeltic
Possession
Home31%
Away69%
Shots
Home1
Away4
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away4
Fouls
Home5
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Jeremie Frimpong (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Dan McNamara (St. Johnstone).

  3. Post update

    Foul by Hatem Elhamed (Celtic).

  4. Post update

    David Wotherspoon (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Mohamed Elyounoussi (Celtic).

  6. Post update

    Alistair McCann (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Callum McGregor (Celtic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Greg Taylor.

  8. Post update

    David Turnbull (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Craig Conway (St. Johnstone).

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. David Turnbull (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Callum McGregor.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. David Wotherspoon (St. Johnstone) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Craig Conway with a cross.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Shane Duffy (Celtic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by David Turnbull with a cross.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Scott Tanser.

  14. Post update

    Jeremie Frimpong (Celtic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Murray Davidson (St. Johnstone).

  16. Post update

    Mohamed Elyounoussi (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Alistair McCann (St. Johnstone).

  18. Booking

    David Wotherspoon (St. Johnstone) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  19. Post update

    Hatem Elhamed (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by David Wotherspoon (St. Johnstone).

