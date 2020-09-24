Last updated on .From the section Burnley

Stephens had a transfer request rejected by Brighton when Burnley made several bids for him in 2016

Burnley have completed the signing of midfielder Dale Stephens from Brighton.

The Clarets paid an undisclosed fee for the 31-year-old, who has signed a two-year deal at Turf Moor.

Bolton-born Stephens began his career in the North West at Bury and also played for Oldham Athletic.

"It's nice to come back, but most importantly I'm coming back to a Premier League club that's done well in recent years and I'm excited for that challenge," he said.

Stephens played 223 games for Brighton after joining from Charlton in 2014 and the Seagulls turned down several bids from Burnley for him in 2016.

He stayed on the south coast to help Brighton win promotion to the Premier League in 2017 before signing a new four-year contract.

"I have played against this squad and this team a lot in recent years, so I know the strengths of the club and that's what's excited me, to come in and buy into the gaffer's ideas and the way he works," he said.

"The club finished 10th last year, which is not easy to do. It won't be easy to get higher than that in the league, but it's got to be an aim."

