West Brom manager Slave Bilic was sent off at half-time during his side's 5-2 Premier League defeat at Everton

West Brom boss Slaven Bilic says he has "done nothing wrong" despite accepting an £8,000 fine from the Football Association for improper conduct.

The Croatian was shown a red card by referee Mike Dean after entering the pitch at half-time during Saturday's 5-2 defeat at Everton.

"I spoke to the people from the FA and to the club and I got a fine, which I'm not happy about," said Bilic.

"The easiest way to get it out of the way, and from the head, is to pay it."

Bilic, 52, was reacting to Kieran Gibbs' first-half dismissal after the defender pushed Everton's James Rodriguez in the face.

"I was on the pitch because I had to go to the other side to get to our dressing room and I told the referee, just to ask him a question about what happened," added Bilic.

"If the rules are like that and it's not allowed, so be it, let's forget about it - but I know that I have done nothing wrong.

"My intention was just to have a small chat, which I as a manager think I am entitled to have."

West Brom host Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday, and Bilic will be able to take his usual place in the dugout after the FA found no evidence of insulting or abusive language in its review into the offence.