Hakeeb Adelakun scored one goal in nine League One appearances for Rotherham last season

Hull City have signed Bristol City winger Hakeeb Adelakun on loan for the rest of the season.

The 24-year-old has only made five Championship appearances for the Robins since moving to Ashton Gate from Scunthorpe in the summer of 2018.

He spent the second half of last season on loan at Rotherham United and helped them win promotion to the Championship.

"Hakeeb is a player I've admired for a few years now," Hull head coach Grant McCann told the club website.

London-born Adelakun began his career at Crystal Palace and West Ham United as a youngster before moving to Scunthorpe in 2012.

He was the Iron's youngest-ever player when he made his debut aged 16 years and 201 days and went on to play 169 games for the club, scoring 20 goals.

"Seeing him at Scunthorpe, and managing against him, he was always a threat for them. He had a tremendous time there, in terms of goals and assists," added McCann.

"He was in a successful Scunthorpe team that twice just missed out on promotion. He went to Rotherham last season and they got promoted. He knows what it takes.

"He's a really, really good signing. What I like about him as well is he's flexible. He can play across the front three, as a number 10, and he brings us pace and power, which I feel can be a big factor for us this season."

