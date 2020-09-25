Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Brora Rangers fans were able to celebrate when their team was awarded the title last season

There is now an "increased risk" the new Highland League season will not go ahead, says secretary Rod Houston.

A truncated 16-game campaign is scheduled to begin on 17 October, with officials saying that is "contingent" on spectators being allowed to attend.

However, the return of partial crowds has been postponed indefinitely in response to a rise in Covid-19 cases.

"Once we get towards November, if we are still wondering, that might be when it becomes critical," said Houston.

"This week is the first time I have been genuinely pessimistic about us getting going as planned."

The situation will be discussed at a Highland League management committee meeting on Monday.

That will follow a meeting on Thursday between representatives of the tier five and six divisions - the Highland, Lowland, West, East and South of Scotland leagues, as well as the junior and women's game - and Scottish football's Joint Response Group (JRG).

At that, the reps were asked to find out how long clubs could last with no fans and what the loss of income would be, with a view to a case being made to the Scottish Government.

Clubs in the Scottish Championship, League One and League Two will hold similar meetings with the JRG on Friday.

The 17 clubs in the Highland League have maintained that they will not kick off the campaign behind closed doors and Houston says he would be "amazed" if that position changes.

"Based on the 16-match league programme planned, each club is going to need around £30,000 in income," he added.

"Unless we can find a sugar daddy, we see that as almost unsustainable."