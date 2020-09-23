Last updated on .From the section Exeter

Matt Taylor led Exeter to the League Two play-off final last season when they lost 4-0 to Northampton Town

Exeter City manager Matt Taylor wants players in the English Football League tested more often for coronavirus, but says clubs cannot afford them.

EFL clubs are no longer mandated to have their players regularly tested.

Leyton Orient's Carabao Cup game with Tottenham was postponed after positive tests which were paid for by Spurs.

"I know my players and staff would be more comfortable [with regular testing], but who foots the bill?" the Grecians boss said.

Tests cost about £100 per person, so having them done twice a week for all players and coaching staff would be a major additional expense at a time when clubs are struggling because supporters are excluded from watching matches.

Exeter were one of eight League One and Two sides to resume last season in the play-offs in June and were tested twice-weekly during that period.

"In terms of the play-off campaign, the EFL contributed to that testing protocol, but they've said they won't do that moving forward in terms of the league campaign," said Taylor.

"Leyton Orient were only able to get tested because Tottenham offered to pay for it, which shows you the cost involved for lower-league clubs.

"We can't afford to test continuously, certainly not twice a week, so it puts ourselves in an unknown because now we're working and we're active and we're travelling."