Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Premiership clubs will hold a Covid-19 crisis summit next week amid fears the season may not be completed if fans are not allowed to return to games for six months. (Daily Record) external-link

Former SFA chief executive Gordon Smith believes securing government aid will be key to Scottish football's survival. (Daily Record) external-link

Boss Derek McInnes admits Aberdeen sold Scott McKenna to Nottingham Forest for less than he's worth, but insists the club will recoup his value when he moves to the Premier League. (Daily Express, print edition)

Aberdeen need to have "the game of our lives" to defeat Sporting in Lisbon and reach the Europa League play-off round, says McInnes. (Press & Journal) external-link

Steven Gerrard has praised his Rangers side's "laser-like focus" in Europe and says they are driven by a fear of "being embarrassed at this level". (Scotsman, subscription required) external-link

Striker Odsonne Edouard is "itching to play" against Riga on Thursday night after being rested for Celtic's weekend win over Livingston, says manager Neil Lennon. (Herald, subscription required) external-link