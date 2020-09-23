Last updated on .From the section Football

Harry Wilson is a product of Liverpool's academy and signed his first professional contract with the club in 2014

Burnley are interested in signing Wales international Harry Wilson from Liverpool and have made contact with the Reds about the 23-year-old winger.

Wilson spent last season on loan at Bournemouth and made 35 appearances, scoring seven goals for them as they were relegated from the Premier League.

He had previously been on loan at Derby County, Hull City and Crewe Alexandra.

Liverpool are not considering loaning Wilson out again and want any move to be on a permanent basis.

The Wrexham-born player has made one FA Cup appearance for the Merseyside club, in 2017, and signed what the Reds described as a long-term deal at Anfield in 2018.

He has been linked with a number of clubs since ending his loan spell at Bournemouth, including promoted Leeds United.

Wilson became Wales' youngest senior international when he made his debut under Chris Coleman in 2013, and has been a regular for his national side under Ryan Giggs.