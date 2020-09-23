Last updated on .From the section Chelsea

Chelsea have signed Rennes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy on a five-year deal.

The Senegal international, 28, made 25 league appearances for the Ligue 1 side after joining from Reims in 2019.

He completed his medical on Tuesday, with manager Frank Lampard having said he wants to increase competition with club record, £71m signing Kepa Arrizabalaga.

"I'm so excited to be joining Chelsea," Mendy said. "It's a dream for me to be a part of this exciting squad."

