Ndidi made 39 appearances for City last season, scoring twice.

Leicester's Wilfred Ndidi could be out for up to 12 weeks because of an abductor injury he sustained in Sunday's league win over Burnley.

The 23-year-old missed Wednesday's 2-0 Carabao Cup defeat to Arsenal and may require surgery.

"It is an abductor injury - it may have come off the bone which could be a nasty injury," said Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers after the loss to the Gunners.

"We will wait to see if he needs an operation - if so it will be 12 weeks."

Ndidi has been operating as a makeshift central defender for the Foxes so far this season in the absence of the injured Jonny Evans.

Leicester have won both of their league games this season, to leave them top of the Premier League on goal difference.