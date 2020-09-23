Women's Premiership: Swifts, Linfield and Glens secure wins

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Kirsty McGuinness scored for Northern Ireland against the Faroe Islands last week
Kirsty McGuinness scored for Northern Ireland against the Faroe Islands last week

Women's Premiership leaders Sion Swifts beat Cliftonville 6-4 while champions Linfield and Glentoran also earned victories on Wednesday night.

NI striker Kirsty McGuinness bagged a hat-trick at Solitude with Erin Fildara, Kerry Brown and Leontia McVarnock also on target for Sion.

Casey Howe hit five goals as Linfield hammered Derry 7-0 while Kerry Beattie gave the Glens a 1-0 win at Crusaders.

The Swifts sit three points clear of the Blues and Glens.

Claire Rooney netted and Marissa Callaghan scored a double for a Cliftonville side which was trailing 5-2 when substitute Megan Moran was dismissed in the second half.

Rebecca McKenna and Ebony Lecky were also on target for Linfield against the bottom side at the Brandywell while a 64th minute strike from Northern Ireland international Beattie proved decisive for the Glens.

Linfield and Glentoran may lie three points behind Sion but both have a game in hand on the pacesetters.

Top Stories

Also in NI Sport