Samatta's diving header in the Carabao Cup final against Man City in March was not enough to stop Villa losing 2-1

Aston Villa striker Mbwana Samatta has joined Turkish side Fenerbahce on an initial loan deal until the end of the season.

Fenerbanhce also said they had agreed a four-year deal with the 27-year-old Tanzania international, to be signed at the end of the loan.

Samatta joined Villa in January from Belgian side Genk.

He said: "I thank Villa for giving me the opportunity to fulfil my dream of playing in the Premier League."

He scored on his Premier League debut against Bournemouth and also in the Carabao Cup final against Manchester City in March.

But those were his only two goals for the club and he struggled for form when the Premier League restarted in June.

Samatta was not named in the squad for Villa's first Premier League match of the season, a 1-0 win over Sheffield United.

