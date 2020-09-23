Last updated on .From the section Morecambe

Yann Songo'o can also play as a centre-back

Morecambe have signed midfielder Yann Songo'o after his release by fellow League Two club Scunthorpe United.

The 28-year-old links up with Shrimps boss Derek Adams for a third time, having also played under him at Plymouth Argyle and Ross County.

Songo'o played 19 times for the Iron last term and previously helped Plymouth win promotion from the fourth tier during his three seasons in Devon.

The French-born player is the son of former Cameroon keeper Jacques Songo'o.

