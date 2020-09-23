Last updated on .From the section European Football

Frank de Boer was sacked after just five games in charge of Crystal Palace at the start of the 2017-18 season

Former Ajax coach Frank de Boer has been named the new head coach of the Netherlands' national team.

The 50-year-old has been appointed on a two-year contract, up to and including the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The ex-Ajax and Barcelona defender, who won 112 caps, succeeds Ronald Koeman after he became Barca coach in August.

De Boer had brief spells in charge of Inter Milan and Crystal Palace before managing MLS side Atlanta United from December 2018 to July 2020.

He was assistant manager to Bert van Marwijk as the Netherlands reached the 2010 World Cup final and won the Dutch title four times as Ajax manager from December 2010 to May 2016.

De Boer's first games in charge will be a friendly against Mexico in Amsterdam on 7 October and the Nations League matches with Bosnia-Herzegovina and Italy on 11 and 14 October.