Europa League - Qualifying Third Round
ShkendijaShkendija19:00TottenhamTottenham Hotspur
Venue: Tose Proeski Arena

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Son Heung-min
Son Heung-min scored four goals for Spurs in Sunday's 5-2 win over Southampton

Tottenham Hotspur are taking a full-strength squad to North Macedonia for Thursday's Europa League third qualifying round tie with Shkendija.

The winners of that game host Rostov or Maccabi Haifa next week for a place in the group stages.

Spurs' EFL Cup game on Tuesday was called off as Leyton Orient players tested positive for coronavirus.

"The team that was supposed to play last night is different to the team tomorrow," boss Jose Mourinho said.

"The main reason is that we played last Sunday at Southampton and one thing is Sunday, Tuesday and another is Sunday, Thursday.

"So this is a normal situation for a football player of this level to have three days rest and to play again on Thursday."

Sergio Reguilon and Gareth Bale are not ready to play yet following their moves from Real Madrid.

It is over a decade since Spurs - who came from behind to beat Lokomotiv Plovdiv 2-1 last week - failed to qualify for the group stages of European competition.

"We took it very seriously in Bulgaria, but even so, we weren't very far away from an unhappy night," Mourinho said.

"For the game tomorrow, we didn't need that experience, but maybe it helps, because we know how tricky this can be.

"Is the Europa League a competition that we want very much to get to the group stage? Yes it is."

The game will be held at the Tose Proeski Arena, the national stadium, in Skopje because Shkendija's stadium does not meet Uefa's requirements.

This is their seventh consecutive season in Europa League qualifying but they have never reached the group stages. They finished third in last season's shortened Macedonian league.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 24th September 2020

  • ShkendijaShkendija19:00TottenhamTottenham Hotspur
  • Ararat-ArmeniaArarat-Armenia15:00CeljeCelje
  • KuPS KuopioKuPS Kuopio16:30SuduvaSuduva
  • FehérvárFehérvár17:00ReimsReims
  • Viktoria PlzenViktoria Plzen17:00SønderjyskESønderjyskE
  • RostovRostov17:30Maccabi HaifaMaccabi Haifa
  • BesiktasBesiktas18:00Rio AveRio Ave
  • CSKA SofiaCSKA Sofia18:00B36 TórshavnB36 Tórshavn
  • Djurgårdens IFDjurgårdens IF18:00CFR ClujCFR Cluj
  • Malmö FFMalmö FF18:00Lokomotiva ZagrebLokomotiva Zagreb
  • NS MuraNS Mura18:00PSV EindhovenPSV Eindhoven
  • Riga FCRiga FC18:00CelticCeltic

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sevilla65011431115
2Apoel Nicosia6312108210
3FK Qarabag6123811-35
4F91 Dudelange6114818-104

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Malmö FF632186211
2FC Copenhagen62315419
3Dynamo Kyiv61417707
4Lugano603325-33

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Basel6411124813
2Getafe640284412
3FK Krasnodar6303711-49
4Trabzonspor6015311-81

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1LASK6411114713
2Sporting6402117412
3PSV Eindhoven6222912-38
4Rosenborg6015311-81

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic6411106413
2CFR Cluj640264212
3Lazio620469-36
4Rennes611458-34

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal6321147711
2Frankfurt6303810-29
3Standard Liege6222810-28
4Vitória Guimarães6123710-35

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Porto631289-110
2Rangers62318629
3Young Boys62228718
4Feyenoord612379-25

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Espanyol6321124811
2Ludogorets6222101008
3Ferencvárosi TC614157-27
4CSKA Moscow612339-65

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1KAA Gent6330117412
2Wolfsburg632197211
3Saint-Étienne604268-24
4Oleksandria6033610-43

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Istanbul Basaksehir631279-210
2Roma623112669
3B Mgladbach622269-38
4RZ Pellets WAC612378-15

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sporting Braga6420159614
2Wolves6411115613
3Slovan Bratislava61141013-34
4Besiktas6105615-93

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd6411102813
2AZ Alkmaar623115879
3Partizan Belgrade6222101008
4FC Astana6105419-153
View full Europa League tables

Top Stories