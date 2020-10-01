Champions League: Which clubs have made the group stages at least twice?
Last updated on .From the section European Football
A little over a month since Bayern Munich celebrated winning the Champions League, the draw for this season's group stage takes place on Thursday.
The German giants, who beat Paris St-Germain in August's final, have reached the groups on 23 occasions.
But can you name every side since the Champions League began in 1992-93 to have appeared in that stage on at least two occasions?
Play our quiz below to see how many you can remember. We will give you the country they are from and how many times they have been in the group stage. Good luck!
Can you name all the clubs to make two or more appearances in the Champions League group stages?
|Hint
|Answers
