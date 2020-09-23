Last updated on .From the section Leeds United

Diego Llorente has played five times for the Spain national team

Leeds United have signed Real Sociedad defender Diego Llorente on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee, understood to be around £18m.

The Spain international will provide competition for current centre-back pairing Robin Koch and Liam Cooper.

Former Real Madrid player Llorente, 27, can also play in midfield.

He is the newly-promoted side's fourth major signing of the summer following their Championship title win last season.

Leeds have spent significant money, including a club record £26m for Valencia forward Rodrigo, £13m on Freiburg defender Koch, and £16m on ex-Wolves winger Helder Costa.

"It was a difficult decision for me and my family [to leave Sociedad] but I have taken the best decision of my football career," Llorente told BBC Radio Leeds.

"The coach [Marcelo Bielsa] has been an important factor. I can improve under him and it will be an honour to learn from him.

"I spoke with Pablo [Hernandez] a few days ago. He told me about the city and the team, and I have also played with Rodrigo in the national team."

Marcelo Bielsa's side have conceded seven goals in their first two Premier League games, losing 4-3 to Liverpool on the opening weekend and beating Fulham by the same score on Saturday.

Llorente, who will wear the number 14 shirt, has won five international caps for Spain.