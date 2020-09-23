Super Cup quiz: As Bayern Munich play Sevilla, can you name every winner?
Last updated on .From the section European Football
Bayern Munich face Sevilla in the European Super Cup in Budapest on Thursday.
To mark the occasion, we are testing your knowledge of the competition by asking you to name the 24 sides to have won it since it began in 1973.
To help you, we've provided you with a clue for each. You have seven minutes to get them all.
Good luck.
Can you name every European Super Cup winner?
|Rank
|Hint
|Answers
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|19
|20
|21
|22
|23
|24
- Stacey Dooley Revisits: Where are they now?
- Mercury Prize: 12 essential albums from former winners and nominees