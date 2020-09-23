Last updated on .From the section Forest Green

Jayden Richardson scored in Exeter's play-off semi-final win over Colchester in June

Forest Green Rovers have signed wing-back Jayden Richardson on a season-long loan from Nottingham Forest.

The right-sided 20-year-old is yet to feature for Forest, but played 28 times for beaten League Two play-off finalists Exeter last season.

"I've watched the games and the highlights on YouTube, and I like the way the team plays, so hopefully I can add to that," Richardson said.

"At Exeter we played with wing-backs, so it's not a new system to me."

