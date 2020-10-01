Last updated on .From the section Football

Dele Alli scored in Tottenham's 7-2 Europa League win against Maccabi Haifa on Thursday but has been linked with a move away from Spurs

Premier League and English Football League clubs are gearing up for the first of two deadlines this year - on Monday, 5 October at 23:00 BST.

That is the final date for international signings or moves between two Premier League clubs.

English Football League clubs can still sign domestic players, and Premier League teams can sign EFL players, until 17:00 BST on Friday, 16 October.

The transfer window in Scotland closes at midnight on 5 October.

The deadline in Europe's other top leagues - Bundesliga, La Liga, Ligue 1 and Serie A - are all on the same day too. That is the date European football's governing body Uefa asked leagues to close their window by.

Players have to be registered for the Champions League and Europa League by 6 October.

The Premier League transfer deadline had been before the start of the season for the past two years, but clubs voted in February to move it to 1 September.

All deadlines were subsequently moved back as a result of the season starting late because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Two England internationals could potentially be on the move. Manchester United have been pursuing Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho all summer, while Paris St-Germain are interested in Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli.

