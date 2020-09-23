Slaven Bilic: West Brom manager fined for 'improper conduct' in Everton defeat
Last updated on .From the section West Brom
West Brom manager Slaven Bilic has been fined £8,000 after admitting to a charge of "improper conduct" during his side's defeat to Everton.
The Croatian, 52, was sent off at half-time after approaching referee Mike Dean on the Goodison Park pitch.
After the 5-2 loss Bilic said he wanted to know why Dominic Calvert-Lewin's first goal for Everton was awarded by the video assistant referee, having initially been ruled out.
He said he did not swear at Dean.
The improper conduct charge handed out by the Football Association could have carried a two-match touchline ban if evidence of abusive or insulting language was found.
But a Football Association spokesperson said Bilic had been fined £8,000 after "accepting the standard penalty".
