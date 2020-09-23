Last updated on .From the section Norwich

Norwich City midfielder Kieran Dowell is set to miss much of the rest of 2020 after injuring ankle ligaments.

The 22-year-old was hurt in a heavy challenge during the first half of their 2-2 draw with Preston North End and will be out for 12 to 14 weeks.

The former England youth international was making just his third Norwich appearance after a summer move from Everton for an undisclosed fee.

He scored on his Norwich debut in a 3-1 Carabao Cup loss at Luton this month.

Dowell played twice in the Premier League for the Toffees and had loan spells at Derby County and Wigan last season, scoring a hat-trick for the latter in their 8-0 win over Hull City in July.