Glasgow City are aiming for a 14th successive Scottish top flight title this season

Glasgow City will carry the name of Ruth Bader Ginsburg on their strip this season as a tribute to the "feminist icon and role model".

The US Supreme Court Justice, a pioneer of women's rights, died at the age of 87 last week.

The Scottish champions will wear Ginsburg's name on the left sleeve of their jerseys when the new campaign starts on 18 October.

"We champion change and equality," said club manager Laura Montgomery.

"RBG certainly gave all of us hope of an empowered future and we want to be able to honour her in this simple way."