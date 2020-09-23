Last updated on .From the section Newport

Newport County are hoping for a televised tie in round four of the EFL Cup after beating Championship Watford in round three

Newport County manager Mike Flynn says football's authorities must find a way to get fans back to games to save lower-division clubs.

Sports governing bodies have been told there may be no return of spectators until March 2021 because of Covid-19.

Flynn says there is a danger that EFL sides will go bust as a result.

"I know we've got to think about safety and saying all the words you expect me to say - people's health is much more important than anything," he said.

"But it's got to come a time where we need to try to find a way where you can get spectators in.

"We don't want to lose too many clubs because contrary to belief, the pyramid system in England, in Britain, works."

League Two Newport have planned for no crowds at Rodney Parade until January in their budget for this season.

Flynn says he would "like to think" the Exiles would cope if fans are unable to return at that point but admits it would not be "very helpful".

Newport's concerns are mirrored throughout the lower leagues and Flynn believes something must be done as the EFL is precious.

"It's produced a lot of players for the national teams over the years," he said.

"Big players have gone out on loan to lower clubs - David Beckham went to Preston. Jamie Vardy came through every division. Ben White started here (at Newport) and he'll go on to play for England.

"So it's very important to have the pyramid and something's got to be done to help out the lower clubs."

Chairman Gavin Foxall told BBC Radio Wales gate receipts make up around 40% of Newport's income.

They have been able to sell season tickets, with fans given access to live streams of home games they are blocked from attending, but Foxall says help is needed.

"We are still hopeful that the EFL with the Premier League are going to get some assistance, as they have been suggesting," he said.

"I hope that does happen because it's very difficult for clubs at our level. The traditional income has been taken away."