Nottingham Forest have signed Scotland defender Scott McKenna from Aberdeen for what the Scottish Premiership side have called "a club-record fee".

The centre-back, who has 16 caps, joins on a four-year contract in a deal that could be worth a reported £6m. external-link

McKenna, 23, came through the Aberdeen youth set-up, making his debut in 2016 and playing a total of 118 games.

He handed in a transfer request in August 2019, with the Pittodrie club rejecting several bids.

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes said it was "sore" now seeing McKenna leave, but that he "felt it was the right time" for him to move on.

"Like any of the players that leave we always keep an eye on their progress with a sense of pride and I've not doubt he will go on to have a great career," he added. external-link

Aberdeen previous record fee received was a £2m deal that took Eoin Jess to Coventry City in 1996.

'Aberdeen turned down £6m for him' - analysis

Former Scotland manager Craig Levein

I like McKenna. He's quicker than people give him credit for and he's getting better. You have to remember he is just a kid and as a centre-back it takes you time to learn all the tricks of the trade.

I got a phone call from Steve Bruce at Aston Villa a couple of years back and he told me Aberdeen had turned down £6m for him on the last day of the window.

Former Scotland midfielder Charlie Adam

He'll get better playing with experienced players around him. English clubs know they are getting good characters and good value from Scottish football, so it's a good market for them.

I'm surprised one of the Old Firm haven't taken a chance on him.

