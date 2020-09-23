Last updated on .From the section Portsmouth

Rasmus Nicolaisen has previously won the Danish Cup with Midtjylland

Portsmouth have signed defender Rasmus Nicolaisen on a season-long loan from Danish champions FC Midtjylland.

The 23-year-old centre-back made 16 league appearances for Midtjylland last term, helping them clinch their second title in three seasons.

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett said they "worked hard" to find the left-footed defender and it was "the right time to branch out into the European market".

"Rasmus is someone who's been on our radar for quite a while," said Jackett.

"He was very keen to come to England and so we're delighted to be able to sign him on loan. I'm sure it will be a positive partnership for him and us."

