Rasmus Nicolaisen: Portsmouth sign defender on loan from Danish champions FC Midtjylland

Rasmus Nicolaisen in actin for FC Midtjylland
Rasmus Nicolaisen has previously won the Danish Cup with Midtjylland

Portsmouth have signed defender Rasmus Nicolaisen on a season-long loan from Danish champions FC Midtjylland.

The 23-year-old centre-back made 16 league appearances for Midtjylland last term, helping them clinch their second title in three seasons.

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett said they "worked hard" to find the left-footed defender and it was "the right time to branch out into the European market".

"Rasmus is someone who's been on our radar for quite a while," said Jackett.

"He was very keen to come to England and so we're delighted to be able to sign him on loan. I'm sure it will be a positive partnership for him and us."

