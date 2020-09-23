Last updated on .From the section Football

Lucy Bronze rejoined Manchester City in September after three years at Lyon

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne and Lucy Bronze have been nominated for Uefa Player of the Year awards.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is on the shortlist for Men's Coach of the Year after guiding the club to their first league title in 30 years.

England right-back Bronze, who rejoined City from Lyon this month, won the Uefa women's award in 2019.

Belgium playmaker De Bruyne, 29, recently won the PFA Player of the Year.

He is joined by Bayern Munich pair Robert Lewandowski and Manuel Neuer on the Uefa men's shortlist.

The winners will be announced on 1 October at the Champions League group-stage draw.

Bronze, 28, won a third successive Champions League title with Lyon before returning to City and is on a shortlist with Chelsea's Pernille Harder and Lyon's Wendie Renard.

De Bruyne scored 13 goals and had a record-equalling 20 assists in the Premier League last season.

Lewandowski scored 55 goals in 47 games as Bayern won the Champions League, Bundesliga and German Cup. Goalkeeper Neuer kept six clean sheets in the Champions League.

Bayern manager Hansi Flick is nominated for the coach's award, as is RB Leipzig's Julian Nagelsmann.

There will be a women's coach award for the first time, with Barcelona's Lluis Cortes, Wolfsburg's Stephan Lerch and Lyon's Jean-Luc Vasseur on the shortlist.