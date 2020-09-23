Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Harrison Ashby played 69 minutes on his full West Ham debut against Hull

Harrison Ashby has earned a first Scotland Under-21 call-up - a day after making his full West Ham United debut in the League Cup rout of Hull City.

The defender, 18, is in Scot Gemmill's squad for European Championship qualifiers at home to Czech Republic and away to San Marino next month.

Aberdeen midfield pair Lewis Ferguson and Ross McCrorie, and Celtic forward David Turnbull, are also included.

Motherwell's Barry Maguire and Patrick Reading of Ayr United return.

Following a 1-0 win over Lithuania earlier this month, Scotland are third in Group 4 with four games to play.

Full squad

Goalkeepers: Robby McCrorie (Livingston, on loan from Rangers), Ross Doohan (Ross County, on loan from Celtic), Kieran Wright (Partick Thistle, on loan from Rangers)

Defenders: Harrison Ashby (West Ham United), Daniel Harvie (MK Dons), Lewis Mayo (Rangers), Ryan Porteous (Hibernian), Nathan Patterson (Rangers), Patrick Reading (Ayr United), Tom McIntyre (Reading), George Johnston (Feyenoord).

Midfielders: Ross McCrorie (Aberdeen, on loan from Rangers), Barry Maguire (Motherwell), Allan Campbell (Motherwell), Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen), Glenn Middleton (Rangers), Stephen Kelly (Ross County, on loan from Rangers), Conor McLennan (Aberdeen), David Turnbull (Celtic).

Forwards: Fraser Hornby (Stade de Reims), James Scott (Hull City).