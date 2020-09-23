Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Holders Manchester City won the Women's FA Cup for the second time in May 2019

Both 2019-20 Women's FA Cup semi-finals will be broadcast live on BBC TV and online next week.

The first semi-final on Wednesday, 30 September will be live on BBC Four and the BBC iPlayer (19:15 BST kick-off).

The second match will be live on BBC Two and iPlayer (also 19:15) on Thursday, 1 October. The teams involved in both games are still to be decided.

The two games will follow Saturday and Sunday's quarter-finals, as the road to 31 October's Wembley final continues.

Saturday's north London derby between Arsenal and Tottenham (17:15) will also be live on BBC Two and iPlayer, with the three remaining quarter-finals to be played on Sunday.

The draw for the semi-finals has already been made, providing the following line-up:

Wednesday, 30 September: Brighton or Birmingham City v Everton or Chelsea [19:15, BBC Four & BBC iPlayer].

Thurs, 1 October - Leicester City or Manchester City v Arsenal or Tottenham [1915, BBC Two & BBC iPlayer]

Championship side Leicester are the lowest-ranked side left in the competition.

The competition was originally scheduled to conclude earlier in 2020, but the later stages have been rearranged after being postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak.